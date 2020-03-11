Wedbush calls out upside for Abercrombie & Fitch

Wedbush sees Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) as an attractive retail pick with shares down ~33% and traded at a 71% PE discount to the 5-year average multiple.

"We also see value in comparable EV/EBITDA, with shares now pricing 2.5x EV to forward EBITDA, 68% below the group average 7.8x multiple. The retailer introduced guidance for 1Q20 and FY2020, including impact from COVID-19, which we see as prudent but view it as a bottom line since we see less negative impact on the supply chain than expected," notes analyst Jen Redding.

Wedbush takes ANF to an Outperform rating from Neutral and hikes its price target to $16 from $14. The average sell-side PT on Abercrombie & Fitch is $16.46.