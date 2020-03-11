Xenia Hotels pulls 2020 guidance as Covid-19 uncertainty continues

Like many other lodging REITs, Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) withdraws its 2020 guidance as uncertainty surrounding the spread of Covid-19 leads to a rash of group cancellations.

Since Xenia issued full-year guidance on Feb. 24, 2020, group cancellations increased to ~$15M of revenue.

The cancellations to date are primarily for March and April 2020. The estimate excludes group cancellation fees which may be received.

Additionally, transient cancellations have significantly increased, which the Company attributes to corporate travel restrictions and the negative sentiment towards travel as a result of Covid-19.

The REIT's operating partners are working to rebook canceled activity for later in the year. But due to continued uncertainty, Xenia isn't able to accurately estimate the potential impact on full-year 2020 results at this time.