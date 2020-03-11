Memory stocks safer from coronavirus risk - KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Weston Twigg says that memory-focused semi companies "could be reasonably well positioned" amid the coronavirus outbreak, which could improve the industry's supply/demand balance.

Twigg writes that demand for NAND and DRAM "will remain limited this year after nearly two years of restricted capacity expansion," which "should lower downside risk if demand is meaningfully affected."

Twigg prefers Micron (NASDAQ:MU) over its peers and maintains an Overweight rating and $63 price target. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.