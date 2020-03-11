Fiserv boosts synergy targets, postpones investor conference

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) boosts its cost and revenue synergy targets related to its First Data acquisition.

The company postpones its investor conference, previously scheduled for March 25, 2020, to the fall due to "an abundance of caution" related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Now sees $1.2B of run-rate cost synergies, up $300M from its prior target, and run-rate revenue synergies of more than $600M, up $100M from its prior target, both for the five-year period ending in 2024.

Also sees interest expense savings of more than $250M. Overall, Fiserv expects the acquisition to increase adjusted EPS by more than 55% at full synergy run rate.

Affirms its previously announced 2020 financial outlook for 6%-8% internal revenue growth and adjusted EPS growth of 23%-27%.