Build-A-Bear Workshop beats Q4 estimates

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) reports net retail sales rose 2.1% to $100.65M in Q4.

Commercial revenue expanded 46.2% to 3.39M.

International franchising revenue declined 18.8% to $544K.

Gross margin rate increased 970 bps to 50.4%.

Retail gross margin rate improved ~450 bps to 50.4%.

SG&A expense rate leveraged 400 bps to 43.1%.

Inventories fell 8.5% to $53.4M.

Number of franchised stores -5 Y/Y to 92.

Total company-owned retail stores -1 Y/Y to 372.

The company is refraining from providing specific guidance due to rapidly changing environment with COVID-19.

Previously: Build-A-Bear Workshop EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (March 11)