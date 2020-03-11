Tiziana Life Sciences up 306% premarket on potential coronavirus treatment

Thinly traded nano cap Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) is the latest coronavirus play. Shares are up 306% premarket on average volume in reaction to its announcement that candidate TZLS-501 may be a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients at risk of respiratory failure.

The company says it plans to administer TZLS-501, an interleukin 6 (IL-6)-inhibiting monoclonal antibody, using a proprietary formulation technology, adding that excess production of IL-6 is a key driver of chronic inflammation and is believed to play a key role in severe lung damage seen with COVID-19 infection and acute respiratory illness.