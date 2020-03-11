Comparable sales fall at Express

Express (NYSE:EXPR) is down slightly after comparable sales fall 3% in Q4 vs. -2.7% consensus. Comparable outlet sales were up 2% during the quarter.

The retailer's gross margin rate was 27.0% of sales vs. 26.9% consensus and 27.6% a year ago. Operating margin was 2.5% of sales vs. 2.6% consensus.

Looking ahead, Express sees comparable sales down at a negative mid single-digit clip in Q1 and EPS of -$0.18 to -$0.22 vs. -$0.13 consensus. "While there is certainly volatility surrounding the coronavirus, our lean inventory position gives us the flexibility to invest appropriately in new product in response to business trends in the coming months," says CEO Tim Baxter.

EXPR -0.81% premarket to $2.50.

