Wedbush calls American Eagle Outfitters an attractive pick

Wedbush Securities turns bullish on American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) after shares fell off 28% post-coronavirus.

"In our view, negative headlines affecting retail stocks are likely not yet over, but with shares now trading near trough valuation 2008 levels, we see the dynamic teen retailer as an attractive pick," writes analyst Jen Redding. She also points to the relative strength of the U.S. consumer, falling gas prices and pent-up demand in the back half demand as catalysts for AEO.

Wedbush lifts AEO to an Outperform rating from Neutral and sets a price target of $14 to rep ~30% upside potential.