American Hotel Income cuts monthly distribution to preserve cash

American Hotel Income Properties (OTC:AHOTF) cuts its monthly U.S. dollar cash distribution by 30% to 3.8 cents per share starting in March to preserve capital and help position the company to achieve long-term FFO growth objectives.

Has not seen any material impact from coronavirus on operations so far; however, AHOTF is starting to see a slowdown in guestroom and meeting room reservations.

The company expects it will be better suited to withstand the impacts of the coronavirus uncertainty than other hotel REITs because its properties are located in secondary markets and have a rooms-only focus with limited meeting facilities.

