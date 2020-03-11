Analysts praise DXC's 'sorely needed win'

Cowen (Outperform) calls DXC's (NYSE:DXC) $5B sale of its U.S. State and Local Health and Human Services Business a "sorely needed win " for the company.

The firm says the sale should help "set a floor and likely re-engages certain investor classes."

Cowen notes that DXC still faces risks in macro uncertainty and its existing client challenges, but sees management executing on its plans.

Citi (Buy) writes that the deal was "modestly quicker and at a higher price" than expected.

Cowen and Citi shrug off DXC's pulled FY22 forecast, with the latter noting that DXC expects a minimal coronavirus-related impact.