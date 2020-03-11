Plains All American, three other MLPs cut at BofA; Kinder Morgan upgraded

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) -3.4% pre-market as Bank of America downgrades the MLP to Neutral from Buy with a $10 price target, cut from $23, citing the "double whammy of demand shock from the coronavirus outbreak and the supply shock from OPEC+."

BofA also cuts Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) and MPLX to Neutral from Buy, and Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to Underperform from Neutral, as it adjusts its view "to the new reality of lower commodity prices and throughput headwinds in the midstream space."

But the firm also upgrades its view on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to Buy from Neutral, as under the current distressed oil market, "KMI's largely natural gas midstream business featuring majority long-term take-or-pay contracts screens defensive to us."

PAA's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.