Argus warns on Delta Air Lines

Argus drops Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to a Hold from Buy amid the escalating fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm notes that demand for air travel is unlikely to recover while the virus remains a threat.

"Over the long term, we expect Delta to move past the impact of the coronavirus and to benefit from generally solid industry fundamentals, new routes, and partnerships with other carriers. We expect these efforts to help offset the impact of rising labor costs (which were 25% of total revenue in 4Q19), and look for continued returns of capital to shareholders through dividend increases and share buybacks; however, we caution that airline stocks are volatile and suitable only for risk-tolerant investors," writes analyst John Staszak.

The consensus sell-side rating on Delta is still bullish (14 of 19 ratings are Buy-equivalent ratings).