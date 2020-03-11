Urban Outfitters sees sales drops in Milan and Seattle

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) posts a business trends update in advance of management's participation at the BofA Securities Consumer & Retail Technology Conference.

"Over the past week, we have seen a decline in store traffic and sales in areas heavily impacted by COVID-19 such as Milan, Italy and Seattle, Washington, as well as a few additional locations."

The retailer says it has not seen a significant impact to stores in other locations or to the digital channel.

Urban Outfitters management can't forecast the impact of COVID-19 to Q1 results at this time.

