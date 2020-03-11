Beyond Meat sausage to hit retail chains

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) says Beyond Breakfast Sausage will start to hit retail shelves by the end of this month.

Beyond Breakfast Sausage is described as a new plant-based breakfast sausage featuring 11 grams of protein per serving with 50% less total fat, 35% less saturated fat and sodium and 33% fewer calories than a leading brand of pork sausage patties. The sausage products are made without GMOs, soy, gluten or artificially produced ingredients.

On the publicity front, the company is partnering with well-known lifestyle expert Martha Stewart to create two recipes with Beyond Breakfast Sausage.

BYND -2.98% premarket to $88.27.

Source: Press Release