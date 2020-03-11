Buffett bets that business air travel will overcome virus fears - WSJ

Warren Buffett is betting that U.S. airlines recover quickly from the drop-off in travel caused by coronavirus concerns.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, (NYSE:BRK.B)(NYSE:BRK.A) the largest shareholder in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), added to its Delta holdings when shares fell in February. Berkshire is also the second-largest stockholder of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV).

The current downturn in travel, though, may help the more financially sound carriers, such as Delta, if it shakes out debt-burden competitors such as Norwegian Air Shuttle, the Wall Street Journal says.

Yet others think this disruption can shift corporate culture to rely more on remote-work and videoconferencing technology, which could lead to a structural cut in corporate travel, the part of the business that helps bolster airlines' margins.

Shares in videoconferencing company Zoom Technologies are up 60% this year vs. S&P 500's 11% decline, partly due to optimism that Zoom will get a lasting boost in its business after the effect of the coronavirus fades.