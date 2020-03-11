Vir Biotech up 14% premarket on NIH coronavirus collaboration

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) will collaborate with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to advance the characterization and development of human monoclonal antibodies against coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the cause of the current outbreak.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company and NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) will work together to identify and optimize combinations of antibodies against coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, SARS and MERS. Animal studies will be conducted to assess immune responses.

Vir has identified a "number" of monoclonals that bind to SARS-CoV-2 that were isolated from people who survived SARS infection.