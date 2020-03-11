Can-Fite up 15% premarket on potential use of CBD in obesity

Nano cap Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) is up 15% premarket on modest volume in reaction to its announcement of preclinical data on cannabis-derived CBD-enriched fractions supplied by Univo Pharmaceuticals that inhibited the expansion of human fat cells by 60%, implying a potential anti-obesity effect.

The company says the data are encouraging considering the low CBD concentrations tested, levels that are known to be safe and well-tolerated in humans.

It does not state that it has launched a formal program in obesity.

A key looming event is a readout from a Phase 2 study of Namodenoson in NASH, expected this month.