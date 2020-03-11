BHP loses appeal of Australian tax ruling

The High Court of Australia dismisses an appeal by BHP against a tax ruling, in the miner's latest loss over the treatment of profits from commodities sold out of its Singapore marketing hub.

BHP says the decision provides clarity on the interpretation of a technical area of Australian tax rules and will pay $87M in additional taxes for income generated over 2006-18.

The dispute involved whether BHP should pay "top up tax" in Australia on profits made by its Singapore marketing hub from selling coal from an Australian mine owned by the U.K. side of BHP's dual-listed structure.