DFP Healthcare Acquisitions prices $200M initial public offering

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions (DFPHU) has priced its initial public offering of 20M units at $10.00 per unit.

The units will start trading today on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.

The offering is expected to close on March 13, 2020.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 3M units.