Airline stocks slide again on demand worries

The airline sector is setting up for another dismal day as more carriers report on a huge drop in near-term demand.
The wave of cancellations of major events and conferences into April has analysts resetting expectations for the sector as the duration of the coronavirus impact in the U.S. remains a huge variable.
Premarket drops: American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) -6.55%, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) -4.88%, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) -4.87%, Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) -5.51%, Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) -3.44%, JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) -3.91%, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) -4.72%.