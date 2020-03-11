RedHill Biopharma up 5% premarket on coronavirus plan

Thinly traded micro cap RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is the latest biopharma developer to try to capture a slice of the market's enthusiasm for anything coronavirus-related.

The company says it is "actively pursuing" an exploratory program evaluating the combination of opaganib and RHB-107, individually and together with hydroxychloroquine and other compounds, for the potential treatment of COVID-19.

Opaginib is a sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2) inhibitor with anticancer and anti-inflammatory effects.

RHB-107 (upamostat) inhibits the S1 family of trypsin-like serine proteases, with potential efficacy in a range of cancers, GI disorders and inflammatory conditions.