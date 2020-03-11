Equinor confirms coronavirus case at North Sea oil project

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) says a worker at its Martin Linge offshore oil and gas project in the North Sea has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and is being held in isolation.

The news highlights yet another risk for an industry already slammed by the collapse in oil prices.

Equinor says it will reduce meetings, ask people to sit further apart and clean common areas at Martin Linge installations to prevent further contamination.

CEO Eldar Saetre has said shutting down production at the company's platforms would be a "very last resort" if someone tested positive for coronavirus.