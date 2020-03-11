Bank of Japan expected to ease policy next week - Reuters

The Bank of Japan is expected to ease monetary policy net week as it strives to limit the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on market volatility and business sentiment, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the central bankers' thinking.

The central bank would follow the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Canada, and, most recently, the Bank of England in easing. The ECB is expected to ease when it makes its monetary decision on Thursday.

Increasing the size of exchange-traded fund purchases is among the most likely options, according to Reuters's sources. Bank of Japan's short-term policy rate is currently at -0.1%.

The BoJ's plan is preliminary and may change as the central bank's nine-member board has yet to engage in full talks on the preferred next step, the people told Reuters.

The BoJ issues its monetary policy decision on Thursday, March 19.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) falls 2.0% in premarket trading.

ETFs: EWJ, DXJ, FXY, YCS, DBJP, JPNL

