Hotel REIT guidance withdrawals continue with RLJ Lodging

With the sharp downturn in travel due to the spread of the coronavirus, if it's a hotel REIT, consider the 2020 guidance withdrawn.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is the latest to pull its guidance due to growing uncertainty over the coronavirus and related travel deceleration.

“Over the past week, we have experienced a notable increase in transient and group cancellations that is negatively impacting our business and ability to achieve our financial targets,” said RLJ President and CEO Leslie D. Hale in a statement.

"In the meantime, RLJ is extremely well-positioned to navigate through this period of uncertainty with a seasoned management team, a solid balance sheet, and significant liquidity that allow us to continue to generate meaningful shareholder value,” Hale added.

