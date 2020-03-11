Soliton up 8% premarket on FDA nod for next-gen laser accessory

Thinly traded micro cap Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) is up 8% premarket on modest volume in reaction to 510(k) clearance of its Generation II Rapid Acoustic Pulse device, modified for improved ease-of-use in a doctor's office compared to the first-generation product. It is indicated as an accessory to the 1064 nm Q-Switched laser for black ink tattoo removal in Fitzpatrick Skin Type I-III patients (pale, fair and darker white skin) that enables multiple passes of laser treatment in a single session which accelerates tattoo fading.

The company plans to roll out the Gen II to 20 - 25 top dermatologists in the U.S. for feedback and cartilage utilization data.