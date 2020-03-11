Burlington Stores lands a bull rating amid choppy retail backdrop

Wedbush Securities dials up an upgrade on Burlington Stores (BURL).

"We continue to view Burlington as an attractive growth story and look for continued upside to earnings driven by store growth, higher sales productivity, and operating margin expansion with no end in sight in the run-up for off-price goods," advises analyst Jen Redding.

Redding notes that the Burlington business model continues to thrive and says e-commerce can't replace the off-price experience for consumers of bargain hunting in stores.

"Likewise, diverse assortments drive high sourcing and warehousing costs making off-price profitability difficult to replicate online. We see shares of U.S.-focused retailers like Burlington as good options in a year of a strong dollar, as bright U.S. prospects fuel domestic spending in discretionary, and shares attract overseas investors seeking high dollar-denominated returns."

Wedbush expects FY20 EPS of $8.45 out of Burlington vs. $8.20 consensus. The 12-month price target of $246 is short of the average sell-side PT of $248.29 but implies 19% upside potential for shares.