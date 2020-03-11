Newcrest cuts 2020 gold production forecast, citing Lihir mine problems

Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGY) -8.5% in Australia after cutting its full-year gold production forecast, citing difficult mining conditions at its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea and the sale of its interest in the Gosowong mine in Indonesia.

Newcrest now sees FY 2020 gold production of 2.1M-2.2M oz., compared with its prior forecast of 2.38M-2.54M oz., including 775K-825K oz. at Lihir, vs. its previous forecast of 930K-1.03M oz.

"Operating improvements planned at Lihir for the remainder of FY20 will be insufficient to address its shortfall in production" caused by shutdowns due to difficult mining and geothermal conditions at the mine, the company says.

Newcrest raises the lower end of its production target for the flagship Cadia mine to 800K-840K oz. from 760K-840K oz.