WideOpenWest -3.4% amid downgrades after CFO exit news

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is down 3.4% premarket after a couple of downgrades following yesterday's news that its chief financial officer is departing.

Raymond James cut its rating to Market Perform from Outperform citing an exit that leaves some uncertainty, along with a weaker outlook. Slow subscriber growth will take time to ramp back up, the firm says, and the company has "solid assets" that could bring value under a different structure - possibly via going private.

Meanwhile, B. Riley FBR also cut to Neutral, from Buy, as it expects it will be a quarter or two replacing its CFO, "during which uncertainty and lack of catalysts will likely sideline most investors."

Pointing to an 8-K that refers to severance, B. Riley assumes the decision was made by the company and its board.

It's cut its price target to $6, trimming implied upside to 28%.