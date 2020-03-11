Avid Bioservices down 30% after FQ3 miss and guidance cut

Avid Bioservices (CDMO -30% ) is under pressure out the gate this morning on the heels of its fiscal Q3 report released after the close yesterday. Highlights:

Revenues: $13.6M (-1.4%).

Net loss: ($2.1M); loss/share: ($0.06).

Operations during the period were negatively impacted by "production challenges" related to a problem with a specific piece of equipment that resulted in the termination of in-process manufacturing runs and the postponement of other runs scheduled for the quarter. As a result, fiscal 2020 revenue guidance has been trimmed to $55M - 59M from $64M - 67M.

Revenue backlog as of January 31 was ~$58M.

Avid Bioservices EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue