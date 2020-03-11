Stocks slide again as volatility continues

Stocks open with sharp losses, giving back the bulk of yesterday's rebound; Dow -3.2% , S&P 500 -2.8% , Nasdaq -2.5% .

The Trump administration has failed to offer firm details on measures to combat the economic fallout of the coronavirus, while total cases in the U.S. have now surpassed 1,000.

Meanwhile, confirmed cases worldwide have topped 119,000, and Italy says it is ready to spend as much as €25B ($28.3B) on stimulus measures.

"For private investors, getting into markets at the moment is like juggling with knives: It's just far too risky," says Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "For short-term traders, this volatility is very exciting, but for long-term investors, it's worrying."

European bourses bumped higher after the Bank of England issued an emergency 50-basis points rate cut, mirroring the Fed's decision last week, but gains have since faded; U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% but Germany's DAX +0.4% and France's CAC +0.5% .

In the U.S., each of the 11 S&P stock sectors start deeply in the red, with materials ( -3.3% ), energy ( -3.2% ) and real estate ( -3.2% ) down more than 3%, and consumer staples down the least but still -2.4% .

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing the two-year yield down 6 bps to 0.41% and the 10-year yield 5 bps lower to 0.70%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.4% to 96.04.