AT&T CFO updates on capital structure, TV plans

In his latest update to shareholders, AT&T (T -2.7% ) CFO John Stephens says that adding preferred equity to the company's capital structure has been well received.

Two recent accelerated share repurchase programs along with open-market buybacks are expected to bring common shares retired this year to more than 250M through April. It will also retire debt toward its goal of net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 2.0x-2.25 by the end of 2022.

With AT&T TV launched, the company's seen "significantly better" bundling rates for broadband with the offering, "given the more natural fit with the software-based, broadband-delivered service."

AT&T TV will drive store traffic, and bundling opportunities will increase "unlimited" plan adoption in mobility, he says (noting that 5G is initially available only on upper-tier unlimited plans).

And attractive bundling offers will also play a part in initial focus for HBO Max - which it expects to strengthen the value proposition for its highest-value customers (and possibly boost adoption of higher ARPU services).