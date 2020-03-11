United Natural Foods rallies after earnings topper

United Natural Foods (UNFI +9.8% ) shoots higher after besting estimates on both lines of its FQ2 report. Sales benefited from continued growth in the supernatural channel during the quarter and an increase in gross margin was driven by lower inbound freight expense.

Notably, the company says it grew EBITDA at a double-digit clip after adjusting for prior charges associated with three customer bankruptcies.

"We remain optimistic as we move into the second half of our fiscal year and confident in UNFI's long-term growth prospects," says CEO Steven Spinner.

