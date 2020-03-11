AT&T's Xandr picks up Disney, AMC for ad targeting

Walt Disney (DIS -4.1% ) and AMC Networks (AMCX -2.5% ) have signed on to use AT&T's (T -2.9% ) Xandr platform for linear ad targeting.

That means marketers can use AT&T's advanced ad tools to buy time on such networks as ABC and Freeform, and AMC and IFC, through Xandr Invest.

AT&T's WarnerMedia will also be using Xandr Invest, which means offering ad inventory from networks including CNN, TNT and TBS.

The new deals focus on national TV inventory (which won't be controlled or sold by Xandr itself); Xandr also has an addressable TV business for the two minutes per hour of commercial time controlled by DirecTV.