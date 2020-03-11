Kamada up 4% on development of coronavirus treatment

Thinly traded micro cap Kamada Ltd. (KMDA +3.8% ) is up on almost a 6x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 344K shares, in reaction to its announced plan to develop an immunoglobulin against the coronavirus causing the current outbreak.

The company will produce the IgG antibody product from plasma derived from donors who have recovered from coronavirus infection, including SARS-CoV-2.

It cautions that the product will be highly dependent on the availability of hyperimmune plasma and the regulatory pathway.