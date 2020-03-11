Mastercard's focus on expenses to help buffer virus impact, KBW says

Mastercard (MA -3.1% ) CFO Sachin Mehra says cross-border activity has slowed further as Covid-19 spread beyond the Asia-Pacific region, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Sanjay Sakhrani writes in a note to clients.

Mehra gave an update to Mastercard's Feb. 24 revised Q1 guidance at a conference yesterday.

Says most of the slowdown was from cross-border travel and e-commerce slowed to a lesser extent.

Sakhrani expects MA managing expenses prudently, "can help buffer some of the impacts over the near term."

Mastercard now expects a 2 percentage point headwind to Q1 net revenue growth from a shift in foreign exchange rates vs. 1 ppt previously.

Previously: Mastercard sees coronavirus hit to revenue growth (Feb. 24)