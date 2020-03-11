Boeing planning for full drawdown of its $13.8B loan - Bloomberg

Boeing (BA -8% ) plunges in early trade following a Bloomberg report that the company aims to draw down its entire $13.8B bank loan.

Boeing plans to draw the remainder of the loan as a precaution due to market turmoil, according to the report.

Late last month, reports said Boeing already had tapped $7.5B of the loan that was designed for more financial flexibility to weather the 737 MAX crisis.

The loan was obtained before the coronavirus became a global crisis; in addition to Boeing's 737 MAX problems, the company now faces lost revenue with demand for planes dropping as passengers cancel flights and airlines pull back orders on new jets.