Boeing planning for full drawdown of its $13.8B loan - Bloomberg

Boeing (BA -8%) plunges in early trade following a Bloomberg report that the company aims to draw down its entire $13.8B bank loan.
Boeing plans to draw the remainder of the loan as a precaution due to market turmoil, according to the report.
Late last month, reports said Boeing already had tapped $7.5B of the loan that was designed for more financial flexibility to weather the 737 MAX crisis.
The loan was obtained before the coronavirus became a global crisis; in addition to Boeing's 737 MAX problems, the company now faces lost revenue with demand for planes dropping as passengers cancel flights and airlines pull back orders on new jets.