A different type of March Madness for casino stocks

The casino sector is reeling again as more evidence piles up that Americans are cancelling their travel plans in the near term and avoiding high-traffic public spaces.
On the worrying side of the ledger, Las Vegas could see a significant drop in its typical rush of tourists around the NCAA basketball tournament and regional casinos located in areas with a high number of coronavirus cases could fall under health authority warnings.
Looking for positives? Analysts say that valuations in the sector are decidedly attractive for long-term investors, but also see the potential for further share price declines until the coronavirus developments turn more positive.
Notable decliners include Penn National Gaming (PENN -9.1%), Eldorado Resorts (ERI -8.6%), MGM Resorts (MGM -9.9%), Boyd Gaming (BYD -7.5%), Golden Entertainment (GDEN -5.6%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -4.7%), Full House Resorts (FLL -4.6%), Las Vegas Sands (LVS -4.4%), Caesars Entertainment (CZR -3.8%), Monarch Casino & Resorts (MCRI -2.9%), Twin River Worldwide (TRWH -3.6%) and Century Casinos (CNTY -3.4%).