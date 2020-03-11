MEG Energy to cut full-year capex by 20%, trims production guidance

MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF -4.3% ) says it is cutting its FY 2020 capital budget 20% to C$200M from the C$250M budget announced in November.

MEG says most of the cut is a result of reducing planned turnaround scope in Q3 and deferring costs associated with well pairs that previously were targeted to come on stream in 2020.

As a result, MEG now sees full-year production of 93K-95K bbl/day, down from an original forecast of 94K-97K bbl/day.

The company also notes its earliest maturing long-term debt is four years out, represented by US$600M of senior unsecured notes due March 2024, and none of its outstanding long-term debt contains financial maintenance covenants.