Sports stocks slammed as major event cancellations rise

Sports-related stocks seem to be underperforming on the day. News that the Tokyo Olympics is in jeopardy and a flood of sporting event cancellations from Europe could be impacting sentiment beyond the general market malaise.
Nike (NKE -5.6%) is the second worst performer in the Dow today and there are declines for Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -10.6%), Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV -5.5%), Foot Locker (FL -8.7%), Under Armour (UAA -3.5%), Columbia Sportswear (COLM -7.5%), Vista Outdoor (VSTO -6.6%), Nautilus (NLS -8.4%), Camping World (CWH -10.4%), Callaway Golf (ELY -2.7%) and Hibbett Sports (HIBB -9.3%).
In Germany, shares of Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) are down 10.20%.
This was corrected on 03/11/2020 at 10:34 AM. corrected symbol to ELY from ELF