Sports stocks slammed as major event cancellations rise

Sports-related stocks seem to be underperforming on the day. News that the Tokyo Olympics is in jeopardy and a flood of sporting event cancellations from Europe could be impacting sentiment beyond the general market malaise.

Nike (NKE -5.6% ) is the second worst performer in the Dow today and there are declines for Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -10.6% ), Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV -5.5% ), Foot Locker (FL -8.7% ), Under Armour (UAA -3.5% ), Columbia Sportswear (COLM -7.5% ), Vista Outdoor (VSTO -6.6% ), Nautilus (NLS -8.4% ), Camping World (CWH -10.4% ), Callaway Golf (ELY -2.7% ) and Hibbett Sports (HIBB -9.3% ).