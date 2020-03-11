Lukoil posts higher 2019 net profit, despite lower oil prices

Lukoil's (OTCPK:LUKOY +4.03% ) 2019 net profit increased 3.4% Y/Y to RUB640.18B, though revenues fell 2.4% to RUB7.8T

2019 Sales was negatively impacted by lower crude oil and refined products prices and lower refined products trading volumes

Despite lower sales, EBITDA for 2019 increased by 10.9% to RUB 1,236.2B, primarily supported by the Refining, marketing and distribution segment on higher refinery throughput and better product slate at refineries

In 2019, free cash flow was RUB 701.9B, up 26.4% Y/Y.

In Q4, the company's average hydrocarbon production excluding the West Qurna-2 project was 2,388K boe per day, 3.4% higher sequentially and 2019 production was 2,350k boe/day up 1.4% driven by the development of gas projects in Uzbekistan.

2019 gas production increased 4.5% to 35B cubic meters, and refined products production was 65.1M tonnes, up 2% Y/Y

