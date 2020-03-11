Square takeover is likely 'tabled for now,' Bernstein says

Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawat sees little chance of a Square (SQ -3.5% ) takeover in the next six to 12 months as "coronavirus and macro uncertainty may mean that any potential M&A is likely tabled for now."

In a note to clients, Rawat says there's no urgency and the recent convertible notes issue suggests that a deal isn't likely to be in the works.

In the event of deal, the most likely bidders would be PayPal Holding (PYPL -2.2% ), Amazon (AMZN -1.9% ), and Google (GOOG -3.1% ).

Splitting Square's Seller and Cash app businesses may be possible, she writes.

Less-likely as potential buyers are FIS, Fiserv, Global Payments, Adyen, Shopify, and Chase, Rawat writes.

She rates SQ Market Perform, in line with Quant rating of Neutral and more pessimistic than Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (14 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 15 Neutral, 3 Bearish, 3 Very Bearish).