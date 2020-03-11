Oncternal Therapeutics' lead drug shows positive effect in blood cancer

Preliminary results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Oncternal Therapeutics' (ONCT +4.3% ) lead candidate cirmtuzumab, combined with AbbVie and J&J's Imbruvica (ibrutinib), in blood cancer patients showed encouraging action in a subset of participants with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

At median follow-up of 6.4 months, the response rate was 83% (n=10/12), including six complete responders. Two patients showed stable cancer implying a disease control rate of 100% (n=12/12).

The primary completion date of the study is October.

Cirmtuzumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) a protein called receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) which is overexpressed in a range of cancers. Blocking ROR1 inhibits cancer cell proliferation, migration and survival.