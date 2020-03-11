Emerson scoops up hospitality energy company

Emerson (EMR -3.7% ) has completed its purchase of Verdant, broadening the company's growing energy management and optimization capabilities for residential and commercial applications.

"While the typical hotel guestroom is vacant more than 50% of the time, energy usage remains the second largest operating cost for hotels," reads a press release. "Verdant's products and services combine advanced occupancy and thermal sensing technologies with real-time analytics to ensure optimal energy settings, reducing consumption and maximizing cost savings for hotel operators without compromising guest comfort."