Cowen sees Rockstar boost for PepsiCo

Cowen is positive on PepsiCo's (PEP -1.9% ) $3.85B deal to add Rockstar Energy to its energy drink portfolio.

Analyst Vivien Azer believes the deal will be complimentary to PepsiCo's small existing energy drink presence

"Given the weakness that both PEP's energy offering and Rockstar have demonstrated recently, we will be watching scanner data for a reversal in trend, consistent with PEP's recent commitments to increase marketing spend for its energy brands," notes Azer.

Cowen keeps an Outperform rating on PepsiCo following the Rockstar move.

On a down market day in general, Monster Beverage (MNST -5.6% ) and Coca-Cola (KO -2.6% ) are trading weaker than PepsiCo following the disruption in the energy drink market.

