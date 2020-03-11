Verrica Pharma secures $55M in debt capital

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA -9.1% ) inks an agreement with Silicon Valley Bank and West River Innovation Lending Fund VIII, L.P., for $50M in a series of term loans. SVB has also agreed to provide the company with a $5M credit revolver.

The capital will help fund the potential market launch and early commercialization activities of Ycanth (cantharidin 0.7% topical solution) for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. The company's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of July 13.

The company borrowed $35M at closing and may borrow an additional $15M prior to the end of 2021 subject to conditions, including achieving a revenue target for Ycanth.