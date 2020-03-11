Rout in energy stocks resumes as oil slides again

Energy stocks (XLE -3.3% ) take their customary place at the bottom of the S&P 500 sector standings, with crude oil down another ~2% after Saudi Arabia unveiled plans to raise its production capacity by a further 1M bbl/day to 13M bbl/day.

Saudi has been pumping ~9.7M bbl/day in recent months but has extra capacity it can turn on and has hundreds of millions of barrels of crude in storage.

Four of the top five biggest decliners on the S&P 500 are oil and gas names: APA -13.5% , NBL -13% , OXY -11.1% , NOV -10.8% .

Among other big decliners: LPI -35.3% , VAL -26% , PTEN -13.2% , RIG -10.7 %, NBR -10.6% , NE -9.3% , WLL -8.4% , PSX -8% , EOG -7.8% , DVN -7.8% , MPC -7.4% , VLO -7% .

ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, ERX, GUSH, DRIP, FENY, ERY, FIF, DIG, NDP, IYE, DUG, IEO, CRAK, RYE, PXE, PXJ, FXN