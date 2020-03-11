Windstream adding support to amended PSA

Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ) says that since amending its previous Plan Support Agreement to allow more first-lien supporters, dozens of additional creditors have signed on.

Those new creditors represent some $320M of claims toward a $430M cap, and the company says creditors holding more than 82% of the first-lien claims support the reorg plan.

The remaining $110M of the "priority" tranche is still available, first come first served, until 5 p.m. ET on Friday.