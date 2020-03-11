Parallax Health up 13% on planned coronavirus test

Thinly traded nano cap Parallax Health Sciences (OTCPK:PRLX +13% ) is, yet another, would-be player in the mad dash for a rapid screening test for COVID-19.

Today, it announced that subsidiary Parallax Diagnostics intends to in-license and develop monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies for such a test based on its VT-1000 immunoassay platform. Available resources appear to be an issue since it is seeking partners to accelerate the development.