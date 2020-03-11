Canadian Solar says China manufacturing, supply chain back on track

Canadian Solar (CSIQ -5.1% ) says its manufacturing operations and supply chain in China are now back on track to full capacity utilization after recent disruptions associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

Canadian Solar says the impact to its delivery schedule is now limited mainly to the capacity loss in the last of week of January and first 10 days of February.

The company says under current conditions it can deliver orders on time and in accordance with the latest schedules confirmed with its customers.