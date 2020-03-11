IMF urges regulators to monitor asset managers, ETFs amid turmoil

Tobias Adrian, director or Monetary and Capital Department of the International Monetary Fund, recommends that authorities keep a close eye on asset managers and exchange-traded funds, where investors might liquidate risky investments suddenly.

"Large swings in asset prices can quickly put markets and institutions under pressure," Adrian writes. "While market functioning has been able to withstand large swings in asset prices so far, anecdotal evidence suggests that liquidity has been tightening in many markets."

With interest rates dropping sharply, investors' concerns about the health of banks have risen, he said.

But he's quick to point out that banks are "generally more resilient than before the 2008 financial crisis because they have greater capital and liquidity cushions."

Still, supervisory authorities should continue to monitor developments at banks very closely, he said.

On a broader scale, "global cooperation to synchronize monetary policy must be high on the agenda" in central banks' actions to help offset the economic fallout from the coronavirus, Adrian writes.

So far every central bank appears to be easing in response to volatility spurred by the spread of Covid-19. Just today the Bank of England cut its main interest rate by 50 basis points, following a similar move by the Fed last week.

